Stingray Digitl to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

