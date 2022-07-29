StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $4.18 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.