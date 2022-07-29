StockNews.com Downgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Buy

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NTCT stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

