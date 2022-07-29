StockNews.com Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Strong-Buy

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

