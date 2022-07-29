StockNews.com Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to “Sell”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

