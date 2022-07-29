StockNews.com Upgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $185.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.42. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

