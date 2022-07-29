Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.
Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
