STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STOR opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

