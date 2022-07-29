STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 410.8% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STRATA Skin Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

In related news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,906.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 21.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,217,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.