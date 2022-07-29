Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.97, but opened at $68.42. Strategic Education shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 103 shares.

The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.