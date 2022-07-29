Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

