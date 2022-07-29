Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMCF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

