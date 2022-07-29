Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $38.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NOVA opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

