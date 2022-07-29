SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

