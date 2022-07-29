SVB Leerink Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $30.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.