Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective by Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($19.59) price target on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Takkt alerts:

Takkt Stock Performance

ETR TTK opened at €15.20 ($15.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.22 and a 200-day moving average of €15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Takkt has a 1-year low of €13.54 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of €16.78 ($17.12).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.