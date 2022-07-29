Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,459,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $67.35 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

