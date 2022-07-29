Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 619.7% in July

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 619.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $544,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

