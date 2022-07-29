Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.80 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.80 ($2.86) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.24) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.56 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.69. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.56.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

