Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Walmart stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $440,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 47.1% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 18,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

