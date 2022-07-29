TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.46.

T stock opened at C$29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$27.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.13.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

