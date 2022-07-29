Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 110 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. Temenos has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $168.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

