Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,130 shares of company stock worth $3,054,497. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

