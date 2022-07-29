The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,671 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Allstate by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,486 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 75.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 235,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

