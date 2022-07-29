The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.86) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

