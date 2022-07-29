The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €41.50 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €41.50 ($42.35) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of STM opened at €36.28 ($37.02) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.24.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.