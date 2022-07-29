The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $10.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MYOV stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

