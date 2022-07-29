The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

