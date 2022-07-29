The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 169.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

