The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

