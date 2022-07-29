The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

