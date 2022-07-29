The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $294,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.