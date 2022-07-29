The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lessened by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

