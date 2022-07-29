The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $690.16

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.16 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 698.60 ($8.42). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 698.20 ($8.41), with a volume of 920,590 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.86) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.80) to GBX 720 ($8.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694 ($8.36).

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,493.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 653.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 690.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

