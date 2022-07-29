The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

NYSE:TRV opened at $155.74 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

