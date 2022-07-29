The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

