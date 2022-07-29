The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Prospect Hill Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prospect Hill Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 67,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

