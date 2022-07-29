The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 13,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

