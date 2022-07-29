The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 67,037 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $158,686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

