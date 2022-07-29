The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.