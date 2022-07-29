The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

