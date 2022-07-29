The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.76) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.86) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.41).
The Weir Group Trading Up 2.7 %
LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,636.50 ($19.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,485.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,596.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,730.83.
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
See Also
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.