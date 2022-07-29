TheStreet Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $89.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 29.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

