Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THCP. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

