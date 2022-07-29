Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TNHDF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.65.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

