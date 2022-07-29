Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

