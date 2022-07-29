Titleist Asset Management LTD. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.