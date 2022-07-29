Titleist Asset Management LTD. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
