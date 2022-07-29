ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,028,471 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 27.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $5.86 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.57.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.