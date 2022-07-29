Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 370,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 244% compared to the average volume of 107,591 call options.

ChargePoint Trading Up 16.4 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,016,935 shares of company stock worth $27,169,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 20.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 63.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.