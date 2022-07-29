Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 7,425.9% in July

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 7,425.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.