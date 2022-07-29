Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 7,425.9% in July

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 7,425.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

